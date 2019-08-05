The Mercury Obituaries
|
Katharine Caparro (nee Feairheller), 77, of New Hope passed on July 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband Donald Caparro, her children Donna Fischer (John), and Michael Caparro (Melanie), her brothers Charles Feairheller (Wanda), John Feairheller (Dorothy), and Paul Feairheller, and her grandchildren Rachel, Carly, Zakary, and Dylan. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory M. Caparro, her parents John C. Feairheller & Sophie Feairheller (nee Slaweci) and her sister Marie Strause. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Friday, August 16 2019 at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham PA 19044. Visitation in church from 10am to 10:45am. In lieu of flowers donations in Katharine’s Memory to BARC Developmental Services, P.O. Box 470, Holicong, PA 18928 would be appreciated. Arrangements by John J. Bryers Funeral Home www.bryersfh.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 11, 2019
