More Obituaries for Kathleen Bowman
Kathleen A. Bowman

Kathleen A. Bowman Obituary
Kathleen A. Bowman, 62, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Advent Altamonte Hospital. She was the wife of Norman Bowman, Sanford, FL. Born in Norristown, PA on February 12, 1957, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Haines) Rhoads. Kathleen was retired from Publix Supermarkets of Florida after 33 years. In addition to her husband, Kathleen is survived by her aunt Shirley Claghorn, Lansdale, PA and a great nephew Beau Donald French, Ft Myers, FL. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, November 7 at 1 PM at New Covenant Baptist Church, 209 Prospect St, Pottstown, PA 19464. After the service there will be a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen’s memory to the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019
