Kathleen (Cornog) Dykie

Kathleen (Cornog) Dykie Obituary
Kathleen (Cornog) Dykie, 70, wife of Mike Dykie, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Season’s Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Frances (Piazza) Paravati. Kathy was known as Memom to her family. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed drinking wine with her family and watching Hallmark movies. Kathy enjoyed singing and dancing in her spare time. She will be remembered as a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving along with her husband Mike of 33 years, are her children Greg Dykie, husband of Jess, Heather Einstein, Brianne Kerr, wife of Bill, and Mark Dykie, husband of Karisa; brothers Bobby Cornog and Sonny Cornog; grandchildren Jacob Einstein, Ella and Emmy Kerr, Owen, Bryce, and Chase Dykie, and Samantha Steinhauer, daughter of Jessica Dykie. A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525) with Rev. Joseph Dietz officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately by the family at a later date.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 18, 2020
