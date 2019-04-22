|
My mother, the world traveler, the adventurer, and the greatest women I have ever known has gone onto her final adventure. Kathleen Louise Collins Eschbach entered Heaven on Friday, April 19, 2019. Born June 13, 1938 to the late William Paul and Marian Elizabeth (Dillman) Collins in South Pottstown, PA she was the widow of James Robert Eschbach, Birdsboro, PA. (January 19, 2005) Kathleen was a 1956 graduate of North Coventry, (now Owen J Roberts), Pottstown, PA. Starting in 1956 she worked for Verizon (Formally known as The Bell System, Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania, Bell of Pennsylvania, Bell Atlantic), as a switchboard operator (her favorite job ever) and moved onto become one of the first female engineering supervisors. She retired from Bell Atlantic in 1991. During her years of service Kathleen received many honors, including the honorable Chairman’s Award and one of her proudest moments was sitting at the desk of then company Chairman and CEO, Raymond Smith. Kathleen enjoyed volunteering with the Bell Telephone Pioneers, whether it was playing games with the residents of Pennhurst State Hospital or visiting the children of many countries as a visiting Santa. One of the most memorable trips was to Germany she carried home a chunk of the Berlin Wall that she chiseled free herself. My mother had many accomplishments in life; one could write a book of her journeys and adventures; but she loved her friends and family most. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or a graduation. Traveling alongside her husband to her most favorite place in the United States, Las Vegas, she would sit at a Pai Gow table for hours while daddy pulled the one-armed bandit. Kathleen was a faithful member of St. Paul’s UCC in Amityville, PA for 53 years and served as past president, secretary, and deacon. Kathleen resided with her only child, Jacqueline Collins Eschbach fiance of Steven John Clauser, Mount Joy, PA. She is survived by her sisters; Marian Wampole, wife of Vincent, Marsha Peterman, wife of Harvey both of Pottstown, PA. Sheila Rightnour, widow of Peter, Fleetwood, PA, Sister in law Donna Collins, widow of John, Pottstown, PA. Her brothers; William Collins, Andrew Collins (Tami), of Pottstown, PA. Stephen Collins (Anne) St. Clair, MI, and Dewey Collins (Susan) Las Vegas, NV, Donna Collins, widow of John Pottstown, PA., her Aunt Virginia Collins, Naples, FL and Paul and Lynn Eschbach, Birdsboro, PA. She was predeceased in death by her sister Barbara Phillips, brother in law Ben Phillips, and brother John Collins. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with services beginning at 11:30 am in St. Paul’s U.C.C., 1312 Old Swede Rd, Douglassville, PA 19518. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave, Pottstown, PA 19464. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 23, 2019