Kathleen A. Houghtaling, 92, of Lansdale, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton G. Houghtaling, who passed away in 2013.
Born November 25, 1926 in Medina, NY, she was a daughter of the late Paul J. and Mildred (Russell) Britt.
Kathleen graduated from Medina High School. She continued on to attend The Genesee Hospital School of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1947. Kathleen started out her career as a nurse in a New York metropolitan hospital. During this time, she was also a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. Kathleen began work at the Phoenixville Hospital in 1964 as a Registered Nurse, later to become the Nursing Supervisor. She retired in July 1985.
Kathleen and Milton were married on July 7, 1951. They spent 62 wonderful years together. They loved to travel, whether it was to Bermuda, their favorite vacation spot, Florida, New England, or Las Vegas. They retired to Little River, South Carolina in 1994. Kathleen also enjoyed cooking, bowling, and golfing.
Survivors include a son Mark Houghtaling and his wife Dianne of Lansdale, three grandchildren, Melissa, April, and Michael, and their mother, Deborah; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Cassidy.
Kathleen was preceded in death by a son, Paul Houghtaling, and two sisters, Virginia Myhill and Nola Holman.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen's name can be made to a local charity of the donor's choosing.
