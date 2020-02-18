|
Kathleen J. (Stoudt) Swymelar, age 67, of Royersford, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Phoenixville Hospital. Kathy was born on Oct. 21,1952, in Pottstown, to the late Richard G. and Doris M. (Levengood) Stoudt. She was a 1970 graduate of Spring-Ford High School. Kathy is survived by her son, Richard W. Swymelar; and her sisters, Vickie L. Fedyk, and Kim C. Stoudt. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice M. Gerges. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday, Feb. 23rd, at St. James Lutheran Church, Swamp Pike & Kugler Rd., Limerick Twp., with Bobbie Hoffman, Director of Discipling, officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 to 2:30 PM, Sunday, at church.. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Services Of MontCo—Meals on Wheels, 1976 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020