Kathleen M. Martin - Healer, Mother, Hero Kathleen “Kathy” M. (Green) Martin, 67, loving wife of Gregory “Greg” Martin, passed away peacefully, with her family, at her residence in North Coventry on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the first of eight children of the late Edward and Margaret (Dunn) Green. Surviving are her husband, Greg; her children and their partners Drew and Missy, Keith and Jess (parents of Gabe and Rileigh), Meghan, Jared and Ashley (parents of Liam) and Caitlin and Joe Hawkins (parents of Timmy, Declan, Keagan, and Violet). She is also survived by her siblings Marie, Ed, Frank, Rick, Mark and Karl and their spouses and children. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Beth. Kathy was first called as a Healer to thirty years of service as a nurse (A.S. and R.N. from Gwynedd Mercy University and B.S.N. from Kutztown University), working at Abington Hospital and Pottstown Memorial Medical Center before rising to the position of Nursing Supervisor at the Visiting Nurse Association of Pottstown and Vicinity, her calm and soothing manner a balm to thousands in need. Also during this time, she gave birth to five fortunate children who would learn that Kathy’s role as Mother graciously extended to friends and classmates, distant relatives and next-door neighbors. Expanding on her empathetic nature, Kathy returned to school in her 40s to earn a J.D. with specialization in Health Law from Widener University, to pass the PA Bar Exam, and to become a full-fledged Hero to the elder community as Elder Attorney and Principal at O’Donnell, Weiss & Mattei, P.C. and one of the first Certified Elder Law Attorneys (CELA) in Pennsylvania, all while writing the Legal Ease column in The Pottstown Mercury, an active member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the PA Bar Association Elder Law Council (where she was currently Treasurer of the Board), organizing and presenting PBI Alzheimer’s Continuing Education, editing the PA Elder Law Section Newsletter and the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) Journal, volunteering for the PA Senior Law Helpline, and presenting regularly at Chester County Night School on Elder Law topics. In addition to her professional activities, Kathy was also very active in the community over the last several decades. As a champion of well-rounded education, she was a leader in Boy and Girl Scouts, an advocate for gifted education, a costumer for multiple High School musicals, a regular volunteer and chaperone for school, sports, and extracurriculars, and a teacher of Pre-Jordan Baptismal Classes and the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults at Saint Thomas More Parish. On top of that, she found time to serve as Vice President of the Tri-County Community Network Board of Directors, was previously a Board Member for the YWCA Tri-County Area and organized its Tribute to Exceptional Women, and most recently, to become a Founding 50 Member of the Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Saint Thomas More Parish (2101 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465), followed by a funeral mass. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and mass. Arrangements are made by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s name to the Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center (https://www.pottstowndiscoverykids.org/donate
).