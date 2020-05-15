Kathleen M. Strunk, 67, of Pottstown, passed away in the Reading Hospital on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of Cora (Moyer) and Edward Strunk, Sr. Kathleen worked as a Private Duty Nurse and for a Cleaning Company. She is survived by her children, Terry S. Strunk of Reading, Jennifer W. Jackson of Pottstown, Timothy S. Jackson of Pottstown, and Christopher R. McCawley of Pottstown. Siblings, Edward Strunk, Jr., Kenneth Strunk and Dona Marie Yoder. Four Grandchildren also survive her. Kathleen is predeceased by her brother Michael T. Strunk. Kathleen was a loving, selfless Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Care Giver. She would provide joy and laughter everywhere she went. Her eyes sparkled and she had the greatest smile; she had a truly amazing spirit. She will never be forgotten. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 15 to May 17, 2020.