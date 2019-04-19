|
|
Kathleen B. Matta, 47, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Eugene and Bernadette (Sweeney) Matta of Phoenixville. Kathleen graduated from Arch Bishop Carroll High School, class of 1990. She continued her education at Temple University studying Communications, graduating in the class of 1994. Kathleen was creative and loved painting, poetry and creative writing. She cherished being a mom to her son Toby. Kathleen is survived by her mother: Bernadette Matta of Phoenixville, son, Tobius “Toby” Q. Ford, brother Michael Matta (Wife, Vanessa), nephews Gavin, Evan and niece Ava of Phoenixville and many cousins, aunts and uncle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday April 24, 2019 in St Ann’s Roman Catholic Chapel, 604 Main St, Phoenixville with the Rev. John J. Newns officiating. Visitation will be from 9:45-10:45am Wednesday in St Ann’s Roman Catholic Chapel, 604 Main St, Phoenixville, prior to service. Burial will be immediately following at St. Ann’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tobius Ford Trust c/o 65 Russell Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. All arrangements are being handled by the R. Strunk Funeral Home 400 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460 www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019