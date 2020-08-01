Kathleen Minotto

Kathleen (Landis) Minotto, 62, of Boyertown, wife of Dennis Minotto, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by family. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Eileen (Levengood) Landis. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Always kindhearted, she was frequently referred to as mom by her kid’s friends. Surviving along with her husband is her daughter Katie Rusinski; son Blaine Rusinski; step-daughters Tina Minotto and Denise Detweiler wife of Ted; brother Eric Landis; and 5 grandchildren. Along with her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her two sons Jasen and Kyle Rusinski, and her brother Bruce Landis. A funeral service will be held Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Burial will follow at Shepherd of the Hills Cemetery, Bechtelsville. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s memory to the American Heart Association
at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html
View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com