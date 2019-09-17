The Mercury Obituaries
Kathleen Shane-Mabry, 59, wife of Richard L. Mabry of Elverson, PA passed away on Sunday September 15, 2019. Kathleen was the owner and operator of Katie Shane Mane Reactions salon on Moser Road in Pottstown, PA for over 35 years. She was the president of the Lower Pottsgrove Sportsmans Association and president of the Montgomery County Sportsman’s Club. Funeral Services will be Friday September 20, 2019 at 11 A.M. from New Hanover Lutheran Church 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville, PA. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 A.M. at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following services. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 18, 2019
