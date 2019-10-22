|
Kathryn (O’Neill) Bieleski, 89, widow of Paul A. Bieleski, of Pottstown passed away on Monday at Season’s Hospice, Phoenixville. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Friday October 25, 2019 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Burial will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. There will be a viewing Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. The Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Please go to www.schumacherandbenner.com for additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019