The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Mooney


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Mooney Obituary
Kathryn M. Mooney, 94, of Wharton, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence. Kathryn was born on March 9, 1925, in Warwick, PA, the daughter of the late Wilmer M. and Ethel M. (Lloyd) Mauger. On July 11, 1958 she married William Samuel Mooney and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together until his passing on November 8, 2014. At Kathryn’s wishes there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements being handled by the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport, PA. To share your fondest memories of Kathryn or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now