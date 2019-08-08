|
Kathryn M. Mooney, 94, of Wharton, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her residence. Kathryn was born on March 9, 1925, in Warwick, PA, the daughter of the late Wilmer M. and Ethel M. (Lloyd) Mauger. On July 11, 1958 she married William Samuel Mooney and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together until his passing on November 8, 2014. At Kathryn’s wishes there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements being handled by the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport, PA. To share your fondest memories of Kathryn or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 9, 2019