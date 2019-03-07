|
Keith J. Walbert, 63, of Elysburg, PA, formerly of Pottstown, PA, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. Born in Pottstown, PA on December 1, 1955 the son of the late John M. Sr. and Helen M. (Fleming) Walbert. Keith was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the NSS Enterprise. He worked as a machinist. Keith was an avid reader. Preceding him in death was a brother: John Walbert Jr. Surviving are sisters: Mary wife of John Podgurski of Elysburg, PA and Judith Cain of Thorndale, PA. Brother: Joseph Walbert of Charlotte, NC. 12 Nephews. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D. Joseph Murray, Supervisor. Visit: www.rothermelfh.com or our Facebook @heizenrothfamilyfuneralhomes
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 8, 2019