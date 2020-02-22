Home

Kennedy Lena Staines, Kennedy Lena Staines, 14 Months old passed away suddenly on February 18, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Krista Labenz and Dylan Staines. She was the beloved sister of Julian and Giavanna. Kennedy was the loving granddaughter of Tammy Parsons (Joe Palumbo), Shayne Labenz (Michele), Colleen Staines, and Rob Staines (Becky). She will also be sadly missed by, great grandparents Carol and Bob Staines, Dianna Hemphill, great great grandmother Mae, Hemphill, step-grandfather Rick Parsons, many Aunts, Uncles and other family members. Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Lambie Funeral Home 8000 Rowland Avenue (At Rhawn Street). Her service will follow at 12:30 pm. Interment will be private at the family’s request. Online Condolences at: www.lambiefh.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2020
