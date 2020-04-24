|
Kenneth C. Ellis, 87, Husband of Betty (Hartman) Ellis, of Boyertown, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Boyertown, PA, he was the son of the late William Ellis and Edna (Brinzenhoff) Ellis. He graduated from Boyertown High in 1951 and served in the Army in Korea. Kenneth was self-employed as a brick layer for the mason contracting business of Roth & Ellis, Inc. Kenneth was very active with the Boyertown Area American Legion Post #471 baseball team, serving as treasurer for several years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling and vacationing in Ft. Myers, Florida. Surviving in addition to his wife, is one daughter: Vicki L. Ellis-Kolarz, wife of Bruce as well as one granddaughter: Brynn Crognale, wife of James. He is also survived by three great grandchildren: Paige, James Dominic and Evelyn as well as two brothers, Robert and Daniel. Kenneth was predeceased by three brothers: Donald, William and George. The service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boyertown Area Youth Baseball C/O Vicki Kolarz 178 Wissinger Rd. Boyertown, PA 19512 Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 30, 2020