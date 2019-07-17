|
|
Kenneth R. “Cannonball” Edwards, 80, husband of the late Jean Edwards, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice. He was born September 8, 1938 in Spring City to the late Joseph Edwards and the late Mary (O’Neil). One of three children, Kenny spent his entire life in the Spring City area. He graduated from Spring City High School where he was nicknamed the legendary “Cannonball”. He was an amazing athlete with a lot of power and played full back for the Rams. He loved playing and watching sports. Kenny attended Lock Haven University and also served in the Army. He enjoyed teaching at the Deveraux Center for ten years. Kenny was known in the community for working at the Thomas O’Conner Post 602 of the American Legion for over 30 years. He was a good friend to all, and many people enjoyed attending celebrations including his Christmas Eve party. He and his wife, Jean enjoyed vacationing in New England. Kenny leaves behind his daughters: Victoria Carmody (Robert) and Bethann Beiler (Brian) and four grandchildren. A Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 3640 Schuylkill Rd, Spring City. Friends are invited to visit with the family prior to the service from 9:30 – 11:00 AM Monday morning at the church. Burial will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on July 18, 2019