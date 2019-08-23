|
Rev. Kenneth S. Ensminger, 89, husband of Amy (Fell) Ensminger and the late Hetty Lou (Schick) Ensminger, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Peter Becker Community, Harleysville., where he lived the past 13 years. Rev. Ensminger was born on September 8, 1929, in Pennsburg, to the late Victor and Ida (Bomberger) Ensminger. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg College and the Lutheran Seminary At Germantown. Rev. Ensminger served Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schwenksville, from 1962 until he retired in 1994 as Pastor Emeritus. He was a member of the Central Perkiomen Rotary Club and Schwenksville Fire Co. During his retirement he was a visitation pastor for St. John Lutheran Church, Phoenixville, and after moving to Peter Becker Community, attended Church Of The Holy Spirit, Harleysville. In addition to his wife, Pastor Ensminger is survived by his children, Paul Ensminger, Schwenksville, and Anne (Robert) Dow, Oxford, CT, Robert (Kimberly) DuBree, North Wales, Linda Pack, Quakertown, Mark (Angela) Dubree, Rockledge, and Brenda (Kevin) Workmeister, White Marsh, MD; his 13 grandchildren; his 4 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Robert (Marjorie), Bethlehem, Richard (Carol), Sand Point, ID. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Jeffrey DuBree. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 26th, at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, August 25th, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rev. Kenneth S. Ensminger Scholarship Fund, c/o Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 2nd St., Schwenksville, PA 19473. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019