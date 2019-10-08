|
Kenneth P. Hunsberger Sr., 89, husband of Judy L. (Engle) Hunsberger, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Grand Junction, Colorado while visiting family. Born in Obelisk, PA, he was the son of the late F. Wilmer and Viola (Wagner) Hunsberger. Ken was an avid outdoor sportsman and enjoyed bowling. He was an active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Obelisk, where he served as treasurer for many years. He retired in 1992 after working 42 years at Superior Tube Company in Collegeville. For over 25 years, he held several different positions with the Superior Tube Credit Union. He loved spending time with his family and will always be remembered as a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Surviving along with his wife Judy L. (Engle) Hunsberger, are his children Sandra Adams-Louis, wife of Johnathan, Vicky Gaucker, wife of George, Kenneth (Perry) Hunsberger Jr., husband of Marie, Brian Hunsberger, husband of Lorie and step-son Daniel, husband of Christina; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Clarence. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (Obelisk) (3206 Big Rd., Zieglerville, PA 19492) at 11:00 AM with Pastor Paul Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gilbertsville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 AM at the church. Memorial contributions, in Kenneth’s name, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Catagnus Funeral Home (Royersford) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019