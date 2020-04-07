|
Kenneth Dettra Jefferis, 79, of Phoenixville, PA passed away suddenly at home on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Oaks, PA on July 14, 1940 to the late Paul M. Jefferis Jr and Mildred C. (Dettra) Jefferis. Kenneth graduated from Norristown High School and Valley Forge Military Academy. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Commerce serving as Chief Engineer for the Economic Development Administration. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the First United Methodist Church in Phoenixville. He was an avid NASCAR and Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling and enjoyed collecting wine. He was a very proud and loving father and grandfather. He is survived by two daughters: Robin Jefferis of Phoenixville, PA and Lisa Thorp of Lewes, DE; two grandchildren: Steven Thorp of Orlando, FL and Shannon Thorp of Seaford, DE; brother, Brian and wife Eva Jefferis of Lewes, DE; nephews Christopher and wife Tracey Jefferis and Brian Jefferis, Jr. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Jefferis. A private graveside service will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Oaks, PA. In of flowers, contributions may be sent to at . Arrangements are by the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 8, 2020