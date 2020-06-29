Kenneth Lee Quinter, 76, of Lower Pottsgrove Twp., passed away on June 27, 2020. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Brooke Butler. Military honors will take place outside after the funeral service. Please note, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral service. If you are unable to attend in person, please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com to view a webcast of Ken’s service, beginning at 12:00 p.m. For a complete obituary, please visit the funeral home’s website.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.