The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Mayberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Mayberry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Mayberry Obituary
Kenneth R. Mayberry, 77, of Pottstown, husband of the late Roxsana C. (Keller) Mayberry, passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at Manor Care in Pottstown. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Elizabeth (Templin) Mayberry. Ken was an avid shuffleboard player at the FOE where he was also a lifetime member. He also enjoyed spending time outside gardening. Ken retired from Stanley G. Flagg Co. after 40 years. Surviving is one daughter Annette Logan; his loving and caring sister Edith Shaninger wife of the late Pernin; three grandchildren Dianna Logan, Christopher Logan, and Kathryne Santos; and five great grandchildren Brieanna, Tristan, Jeremiah, Emmanuel, and Gioavanni. A graveside service will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Coventryville Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Wayne Houck. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Trinity Lighthouse Church, 66 S. Limerick Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now