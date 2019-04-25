|
Kenneth R. Mayberry, 77, of Pottstown, husband of the late Roxsana C. (Keller) Mayberry, passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at Manor Care in Pottstown. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Elizabeth (Templin) Mayberry. Ken was an avid shuffleboard player at the FOE where he was also a lifetime member. He also enjoyed spending time outside gardening. Ken retired from Stanley G. Flagg Co. after 40 years. Surviving is one daughter Annette Logan; his loving and caring sister Edith Shaninger wife of the late Pernin; three grandchildren Dianna Logan, Christopher Logan, and Kathryne Santos; and five great grandchildren Brieanna, Tristan, Jeremiah, Emmanuel, and Gioavanni. A graveside service will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Coventryville Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Wayne Houck. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Trinity Lighthouse Church, 66 S. Limerick Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 26, 2019