Kenneth P. Bertolet, 67, of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, May 24 at his home after a sudden illness. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Thomas and Anna (Stocker) Bertolet. Kenneth was a Retired US Navy Veteran. He was a member of Coventry Church of the Brethren in Pottstown where he served as an usher and worked for E. P. Henry for many years. Kenneth loved fishing and spending time outdoors. Surviving is sister Janet Reese, wife of William, 2 nephews, and 2 nieces. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Thomas Bertolet, 1 nephew and 1 niece. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pottstown. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
