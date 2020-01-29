|
|
Kenneth Query, age 70, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 26th, 2020. He was born in Pottstown, PA on September 8th, 1949. He was a loving husband to Johanna Query for 36 years, devoted father to daughters Jacqueline Mas (Daniel), Nicole and Julia Query as well as grandfather to Benjamin Mas. He is also survived by his mother, Kasha Query, sister Cindy Karver (Jeff), and brothers Louis (Louann) and Matthew Query (Patti). He is pre-deceased by his Father, Louis Kenneth Query and sister Debbie Query. Kenneth had an outgoing personality, making friends and people smile wherever he went. He moved down to Fort Lauderdale, FL with Johanna in 1983. He retired from Wool Plumbing Supply in 2016 after 17 years. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle and scuba diving as well as enjoyed going to the movies, concerts and Miami Hurricanes football games with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Kenneth to Miami Transplant Institute (jacksonhealthfoundation.org/how-to-give/mti-fund).
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 30, 2020