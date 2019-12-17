|
Kenneth Richard Goudie, 71 of Douglassville, PA passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital. Born May 7, 1948 in Bryn Mawr, PA, he was the son of the late Richard Warren Goudie and Doris Mae (Kromer) Goudie. He was the husband of Jodie Anne (Egolf) Goudie. He was employed as a Senior Project Manager in Pharmaceutical Validation for SNC-Lavalin, Exton, PA. Ken was a graduate of Elizabethtown College and earned an MBA from Lehigh University. He enjoyed his guitar, fishing, going to the beach, family activities, sports, birdwatching and spending time with his grandchildren. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene, Birdsboro, PA. Surviving along with his wife, Jodie, are 3 sons, Nathan husband of Zabrina Goudie of Douglassville, PA, Seth husband of Kristen Goudie of Bowmansville, PA and Jesse husband of Tiffani Goudie of Exeter Twp., PA; 1 daughter, Rachel wife of Dennis Gerhart of Exeter Twp. , PA, brother, James Goudie of Mount Joy, PA; 7 grandchildren, Erin & Evan Goudie, Ella, Casey, and Aidan Gerhart, Delia & Ty Goudie. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Rd, Pottstown, PA on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:30AM. There will be a visitation on Friday, from 10:00AM- 11:15AM at the church, before the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Pottstown, 137 King St, Pottstown, PA 19464 or Mercy Ships, https://donate.mercyships.org/. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 18, 2019