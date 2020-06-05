Kenneth Tulish, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Seasons Hospice. Ken was born September 13, 1936 in Phoenixville to Fred Tulish and Myrtle (Litka) Tulish. One of six children and the youngest of the boys. He was friendly and full of life. Ken loved family and community. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Phoenixville where he would tend to the gardens and lawns with great care. Ken graduated from Phoenixville High School in 1954. He was drafted into the Army in 1959, he served in Greenland and Texas as a Truck Driver. He came home in 1962 and married Joan, together they had a beautiful daughter. Ken continued his truck driving career at Peerless Paper and then Jones Motor. He then combined his love for truck driving and his love of gardening, getting a job at Lederer’s Greenhouse planting and delivering flowers. Ken retired from Lederer’s but continued his driving career delivering auto parts for Car Quest. Ken was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan and was faithful to cheer on the Phillies and Eagles. It was not uncommon to see him watching a good old Western movie and enjoying some heartfelt county music. Ken cherished his time with his wife and family. Ken leaves behind his adoring wife of Fifty- Eight years, Joan Tulish of Phoenixville, and daughter, Michelle Friday longtime companion to Tracy Joseph Wilke of Spring City, sisters: Patsy Cooper (wife of the late Harold) of Pottstown and Ginny Sanderson. Grandson: Eric Friday II, fiancé Jessie Ray Grow and daughter Hailey of Spring City and two Great Grandchildren: Nolan Friday of Pottstown and Sam Friday of Spring City. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM Tuesday June 9, 2020 in the R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville with Rev. Cynthia Krommes officiating. Visitation prior to the service will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the R. Strunk Funeral Home. Burial will be immediately following in the Morris Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home Phoenixville, PA.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.