The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth West


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth West Obituary
Kenneth Earl West, 78 died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Berkshire Center in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA.
Born June 26, 1940 in Nanticoke, PA, he was the son of the late Earl West and the late Arline (Rumpilla) West. He was the husband of Zelina S. (Yanos) West of Boyertown, PA.
He was employed by Kiwi Brands Inc, Douglassville, PA.
Kenneth was a member of St. Columbkill R.C. Church, Boyertown, PA, the American Legion and he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting and traveling.
Surviving along with his wife is 1 son, Kenneth R. husband of Beth West of Birdsboro, PA, 2 daughters, Christine A. wife of Mark McCord of Boyertown, PA and Cindy M. wife of Joe Pindjak of Leesburg, FL, brother, Barry E. West of Whitehall, PA; 4 grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Ian and Courtney; 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Genesis HealthCare and Hospice staff at Berkshire Center.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on February 19, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2:00 PM at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM.
Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018.
Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now