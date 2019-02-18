|
Kenneth Earl West, 78 died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Berkshire Center in Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA.
Born June 26, 1940 in Nanticoke, PA, he was the son of the late Earl West and the late Arline (Rumpilla) West. He was the husband of Zelina S. (Yanos) West of Boyertown, PA.
He was employed by Kiwi Brands Inc, Douglassville, PA.
Kenneth was a member of St. Columbkill R.C. Church, Boyertown, PA, the American Legion and he enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting and traveling.
Surviving along with his wife is 1 son, Kenneth R. husband of Beth West of Birdsboro, PA, 2 daughters, Christine A. wife of Mark McCord of Boyertown, PA and Cindy M. wife of Joe Pindjak of Leesburg, FL, brother, Barry E. West of Whitehall, PA; 4 grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Ian and Courtney; 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Genesis HealthCare and Hospice staff at Berkshire Center.
Friends and family are invited to the viewing on February 19, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2:00 PM at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM.
Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018.
Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019