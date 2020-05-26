Kermit E. Bohn, 74, passed away peacefully at his son’s home on May 24, 2020. Born on Nov. 2, 1945, in Reading, he was the son of the late Earl R. Bohn Jr. and Ruth E. (Matten) Bohn. Kermit was a 1963 graduate of West Reading High School, where he lettered in basketball, baseball and football. He went on to attend Kutztown University, and then to earn an associate’s degree in accounting from the McCann School of Business. Kermit was married 38 years to the late Cynthia A. (Gilbert) Bohn, who passed away in June 2012. He was a proud member of the Army National Guard’s 103rd Medical Battalion. A credit and treasury analyst, he worked 18 years for Yuasa Battery Inc. in Laureldale before retiring in April 2019. He’d previously worked for Stanley Flaggs of Stowe and Eastern Foundry of Boyertown. An avid sports fan, Kermit never missed his son’s or grandsons’ ballgames, and also enjoyed his daughter’s cheerleading events. He also coached midget baseball and basketball in Boyertown from the mid-1980s to mid-1990s. Kermit is survived by his daughter, Pamela G. Oros of Grill, wife of John; his son, Andrew J. Bohn of North Wales, Montgomery County, fiance of Melissa M. Williams; his sister, Carol Bohn Siegel of Womelsdorf, partner of Rodney Waid; and his grandchildren, Matthew D. and Nathan M. Cruz of Wernersville and Emma M. and Maelyn B. Wisneski of North Wales He is also survived by two nieces, Connie M. Stuebner and Donna L. Brown, and his beloved dog, Missy. A viewing will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading, with services to follow. Burial will be Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family urges that all who attend practice safe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 26 to May 31, 2020.