|
|
Kevin Thomas DePrefontaine, 62, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Kevin was born July 5, 1957 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Walter, Sr. and Nancy (Heimbach) DePrefontaine. He graduated in 1975 from Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown and in 1984 from Elizabethtown College with a Bachelor of Science. He was employed as a Certified Public Accountant. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster and a former member of First Presbyterian Church in Pottstown. Kevin is survived by his sons, BJ Huss of Lancaster, and Robert Hutchinson of Wrightsville, PA; his daughters, Jessica Pond and her husband Reverend Wade Pond of Lancaster, Jamie Diegel and her husband Brian of Ephrata, Amber Menter and her husband Matt of Lancaster and Karin Figueroa and her husband Jose of Lancaster; 27 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; his brother, Walter DePrefontaine, Jr. and his wife Leslie of Pottstown, and his sisters, Robin Gruber and her husband Timothy of Pottstown, Michele Witmyer and her husband Reverend Robert of Fleetwood, and Becki Dolhanczyk and her husband Jay of Douglassville. His memorial services will begin at 6:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 140 East Orange Street, Lancaster and 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 750 North Evans Street, Pottstown. Burial will be in First Presbyterian Memorial Garden in Pottstown. Officiating at the services will be Rev. Dan Snyder and Rev. Wade Pond for Lancaster services and Rev. Carter Lester and Rev. Robert Witmyer for Pottstown services. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To share memories of Kevin please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019