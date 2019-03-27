|
|
Kirk S. Knaide, 59, husband of Nena (Majoca) Knaide, Henderson, NV, died February 26, 2019, in Southern Hills Hospital Medical Center, Las Vegas. He was a former resident of Pottstown and Perkiomen Twp. Kirk was born on February 2, 1960, in Alexandria, VA, to Myrna E. (Reed) Knaide, Lower Providence Twp., and the late Charles M. Knaide. He was a Perkiomen Valley High School graduate. Kirk served as a US Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic, 3rd class, from 1979 to 1983, including a tour of duty in the Philippine Islands. He was a former volunteer firefighter with the Perkiomen Twp. Fire Co. Before ill health forced his retirement, Kirk was a cook for several Las Vegas restaurants. In addition to his wife and mother, Kirk is survived by his step-children, Pepe Majoca, Birdsboro, Dante Majoca, Las Vegas, Jocelyn Majoca, Manila, and Josephine Majoca, Manila; his siblings, Kenneth Knaide, Kennett Square, Sandra Kabel, Delran, NJ, and Keith Knaide, Bel Air, MD; seven step-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. Kirk was the eldest of his siblings and was beloved by them and will be missed by them. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 3rd, at St. Eleanor Catholic Church, 647 Locust St., Collegeville. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Wednesday, at the church. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, E. Hanover Twp., Lebanon Co. Memorial contributions may be made to Perkiomen Township Fire Co., 485 Gravel Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019