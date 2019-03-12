|
|
Kleopha (Alker) Tucker, 82, of Phoenixville, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at the Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marie (Mengel) Alker. Kleopha loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and was an animal lover. Surviving are two sons John Tucker husband of Peggy, and Daniel A. Tucker; six grandchildren Ann Marie, John, Laura, Danny, Jessica, and Steven; and eight great grandchildren. Along with her parents, Kleopha was predeceased by her son Michael S. Tucker, brother Harry Alker, and sister Sally Ehinger. A memorial service will be held Friday March 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00-11:15 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kleopha’s memory to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Rd., Perkiomenville, PA 18074. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 13, 2019