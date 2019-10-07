|
|
L. Karen Alsobrooks, 77, of Royersford, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Phoenixville Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Edward Alsobrooks who died in 2007. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Lennea (Palm) Haitz. She was employed as a microprocessor and assembler for Solid State Scientific/RCA for 15 years, prior to her retirement in 1986. In 1991 she moved to Arizona to care for her aging parents, and while there, she handmade Kachina dolls. In her earlier years, she served as a volunteer for Scouts and Little League. One who had a spontaneous personality, she always enjoyed staying in touch with her high school girlfriends, going to the beach, doing ceramics, and serving as resident peer and co-chair of the Residents’ Council at Parkhouse, where she resided. She is survived by two sons: George H. Moyer, III and his wife Sandra of Pottstown, Dave Moyer and his wife Pam of Trappe, two stepchildren: Edward Alsobrooks, Jr. and his wife Linda of Arizona, and JoAnn Alsobrooks of Louisiana, nine grandchildren: Bryan, Austin, Dakota, Halle, John, Stephanie, Noah, Zachary, Nicole, a brother, Henry B. Haitz of Elizabethtown, and a sister, Judith M. Gerhart and her husband Larry of Kulpsville. In addition to her second husband, she was preceded in death by her first husband, George H. Moyer, Jr., a son, Stephen Moyer, and a granddaughter, Amanda. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 AM in the Little Zion Lutheran Church, 267 Morwood Rd., Telford, PA 18969 (for GPS directions, please use this address: 799 Bergey Rd., Telford). Family will receive friends from 9:30-11 AM prior to the service. Interment is private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 8, 2019