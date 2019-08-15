|
|
LaRue Ewers, 82, passed away Friday August 9, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice. She was born March 19, 1937 in Pottstown to the late Harrison Urner and the late Anna (Wheatley). A life member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, LaRue worked for Kiwi Polish in Douglassville and enjoyed going to dinner with friends. LaRue leaves behind her sister, Mary Yusko (wife of John) of Pottstown, niece Holly Yusko Watts, nephew Allen Yusko and chihuahua, Lance. Preceded in death by her brother, Barry Harrison. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 AM at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 952 Bethel Church Road, Spring City, PA 19475. Friends are invited to visit with the family prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc, Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019