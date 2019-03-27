|
Laura L. Koons, 84, of Boyertown, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at ManorCare in Pottstown. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Ella (Croll) Rothenberger and Jacob Rothenberger. Laura worked as an advertising sales consultant for the Boyertown Times for 40 plus years starting in 1970. She was one of the first crew members of Gilbertsville Ambulance and served there as a volunteer (EMT) for many years. Laura also had a love of gardening. Surviving are one daughter, Pam, wife of David Koch; one son, Jeff Koons and his fiancé Kelly Murray; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and two sisters, Mary and Ella. She was predeceased by one son, Frederick “Kelly” Koons; one daughter, Kitty; one granddaughter, Jessica; one grandson, Benjamin and four brothers and five sisters. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Good Shepherd UCC Memorial Fund, 35 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512. Morrell Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019