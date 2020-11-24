1/
Laura M. Zoltek
Laura M. “LaLa” Zoltek, 94, of Frederick, PA, formerly of Lafayette Hill, passed peacefully surrounded by family with a beautiful smile on her face on November 19, 2020. She was predeceased by beloved husbands Aloysius J. Zoltek and Henry (Blackie) Bielawski and her cherished son, Robert A. “Our Bob” Zoltek. Laura is survived by her children Carole (Larry) Reilley, Donna (Wayne) Clendaniel, Joyce (David) Kane, and Keith Zoltek and daughter-in-law Pat Zoltek. LaLa was a treasured grandmother to eight and a great grandmother to thirteen. She will be fondly remembered by countless friends as a music lover who loved to dance, sing, craft, read, play the slots, and visit the beach. She played a wicked game of Wii and was always known to have one too many ‘May I’s’ playing consecutive rummy, aka LaLa’s Mean Game. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service will be scheduled when it is safe to congregate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her son’s name payable to ‘Trustees of Univ. of Penn’ for Abramson Cancer Center, c/o Penn Med. Development, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA. 19104. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
