Laura I. Mull, 86 years, wife of Judge Robert G. Mull of Spring City, passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Frederick Living, Frederick, PA.
She was born on December 8, 1932 in Royersford, the daughter of the late Robert and the late Lillian (née Yeager) Ibach, and lived the majority of her life in Spring City. Laura was a 1950 graduate of Spring City High School as was her husband. After raising her boys, Laura worked as a secretary for Zion Lutheran Church and several local district judges. She worked as a paralegal for CertainTeed Corporation and SEI.
Laura was an active member of The Grace Lutheran Church in Royersford. In addition she was a member of The Eastern Star, and was a member of The Spring Hollow Ladies Golf League. She loved traveling, knitting, playing cards, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune; but most of all she loved her six granddaughters, and her three great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Robert G., she is survived by her three children, Robert E. Mull, husband of Kathleen of West Chester, David A. Mull, husband of the late Tracey of Pottstown, and Mark S. Mull, husband of Deborah of South Carolina; one sister, Elsie Hedrick of Limerick, and one brother, Robert Ibach; six grandchildren, Leslie, Paige, Megan, Kelley, Allison, and Jennifer; and three great grandchildren, Liam, Kane, and Aubrey
Friends and family are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held on Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church Church and Main Streets, Royersford with The Rev. Janelle Krais officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jul 11 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church Church and Main Streets, Royersford. Interment will follow at The Limerick Garden of Memories.
Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Online tributes can be made at [email protected].
Published in The Mercury on July 8, 2019