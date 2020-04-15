The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Goldschmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Goldschmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence M. Goldschmidt Obituary
Lawrence M. Goldschmidt, 87, of Limerick, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:20 am in Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City. He was the husband of Geraldine A. (Connolly) Goldschmidt, married for 52 years. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Goldschmidt was the son of the late George J. and Ida M. (Hoelzle) Goldschmidt. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Goldschmidt was a member of Saint Columbkill Roman Catholic Church in Boyertown and was a yard man at Philadelphia Electric Co. for 35 years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children John A. Goldschmidt, husband of Susan Goldschmidt of Lyman, SC; Marianne Leidelmeyer, wife of Marinus Leidelmeyer of Limerick; Thomas G. Goldschmidt, husband of Kelly Goldschmidt of Mohnton and was preceded in death by his son David J. Goldschmidt in 1981. He is also survived by his grandchildren J.D., Matthew (United State Navy), Brooke, Eric, Julia, Zachary, Emily, Ryan, Patrick and his great granddaughter Mia. Also surviving is his sister Rose Fischer of Red Hill, PA and was preceded in death by George J. Goldschmidt, Frances Christiansen, Matthew Goldschmidt and Robert Goldschmidt. Graveside Service will be held in St. Aloysius Church Cemetery, 800 Buchert Road, Pottstown, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Martin F. Kern will officiate. Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow. The family asked that social distancing be respected. They will also be holding a memorial mass at a future date in honor of Lawrence. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Southeastern Veteran Center, 1 Veterans Drive, Spring City, PA 19475 in memory of Mr. Lawrence M. Goldschmidt. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -