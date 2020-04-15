|
|
Lawrence M. Goldschmidt, 87, of Limerick, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7:20 am in Southeastern Veterans Center, Spring City. He was the husband of Geraldine A. (Connolly) Goldschmidt, married for 52 years. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Goldschmidt was the son of the late George J. and Ida M. (Hoelzle) Goldschmidt. He was a graduate of North Catholic High School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Goldschmidt was a member of Saint Columbkill Roman Catholic Church in Boyertown and was a yard man at Philadelphia Electric Co. for 35 years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children John A. Goldschmidt, husband of Susan Goldschmidt of Lyman, SC; Marianne Leidelmeyer, wife of Marinus Leidelmeyer of Limerick; Thomas G. Goldschmidt, husband of Kelly Goldschmidt of Mohnton and was preceded in death by his son David J. Goldschmidt in 1981. He is also survived by his grandchildren J.D., Matthew (United State Navy), Brooke, Eric, Julia, Zachary, Emily, Ryan, Patrick and his great granddaughter Mia. Also surviving is his sister Rose Fischer of Red Hill, PA and was preceded in death by George J. Goldschmidt, Frances Christiansen, Matthew Goldschmidt and Robert Goldschmidt. Graveside Service will be held in St. Aloysius Church Cemetery, 800 Buchert Road, Pottstown, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Martin F. Kern will officiate. Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow. The family asked that social distancing be respected. They will also be holding a memorial mass at a future date in honor of Lawrence. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Southeastern Veteran Center, 1 Veterans Drive, Spring City, PA 19475 in memory of Mr. Lawrence M. Goldschmidt. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 16, 2020