Lee W. Latshaw, 84, of Sassamansville, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Miller) Latshaw for 64 years. Born in Barto, he was a son of the late Norman and Mary (Weller) Latshaw. He started his working life as a mechanic for the former Moll’s Garage in Siesholtzville where he worked for 23 years. Following that, he worked for Pottstown Burial Vault Company until his retirement. He was a member of Calvary United Church of Christ in Barto where he served as church sexton for many years. He also served as the cemetery caretaker at Niantic Union Cemetery with his wife for many years. Surviving with his wife are his son Daniel and his wife Kathryn of Sassamansville; his grandchildren: Tamara, wife of Matthew Saylor, and Daniel Frantz and his wife Stephanie; and his great grandchildren: Dylan, Hannah, Elizabeth, Carlee, and Chase; and his sister-in-law, Darlene Latshaw; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Earl, Karl, and Esther Derr. Services will be held privately, and he will be laid to rest in Niantic Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary UCC, 1231 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504. Visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com
.