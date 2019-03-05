|
|
Leeda E. (Sorg) Hums, 63, of High St., Pottstown, passed away on Monday at her residence. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was a daughter of Bernhard Sorg, Sr., Boyertown and the late Jean L. (Brown) Prouty. She was a nurse’s aid. Surviving beside her father is a step mother, Dorothy M. Sorg, Boyertown; two sons; Leif A. Hums and his wife Lynn, Pottstown, Andrew C. Hums and his wife Ashley, Pottstown; a daughter, Eva T. wife of Edmund J. Brooke, Pottstown; four brothers, William F. Sorg and his wife Roxanne, Myerstown, Bernhard Sorg, Jr., Wolmesdorf, John R. Sorg, West Pottsgrove Twp., Thomas J. Sorg and his wife Phoebe, Fleetwood; a sister, Susan K. Dech, Myerstown; and eight grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 60 N. Hanover St., Pottstown with a luncheon to follow at the church. Burial will be private. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Contributions may be made to Trinity Reformed Church, 60 N. Hanover St., Pottstown attn: Leeda Hums to help defray funeral expenses. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019