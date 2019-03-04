|
|
Lenore M. (Musselman) Miller, 94, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her home in Stowe, PA. She was the wife of the late Howard E. Miller. Born in White Haven, PA, on September 15, 1924, Lenore was the daughter of the late Preston and Bessie (Nikolson) Musselman. Lenore worked as an LPN at various places for over 60 years. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia “Pat” Gibson, Stowe, PA; one “adopted daughter”, Carol Koch, Stowe, PA; two daughters-in-law, Mureen Miller and Cathy Miller; six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by four sons, Dale, Robert, Terrence, and Howard Miller; and her siblings. A viewing will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place after the service at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lenore’s memory to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County https://www.berksarl.org/donate/. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019