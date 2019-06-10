|
|
Lenus D. “Hessy” Hess, 79, widower of Mary A. (Windish) Hess, of Boyertown, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Fairlane Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation of Reading. Born in Barto, he was the son of the late Lenus D. Hess and Hannah M. (DeLong) Hess. He was employed by Merit Manufacturing of Pottstown for many years as a machine operator. Prior to that, he worked at Campbell Fittings in Boyertown. Lenus was a life member of Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Co. #1 in Boyertown in which he volunteered as a fire policeman for many years. He is survived by two sons, Brian L. Hess, husband of Patricia and Eric D. Hess, husband of Wendy; two grandsons, Brandon and Corey; one step-granddaughter, Kaitlyn and one brother, Carl. He was predeceased by one daughter, Jody L. Hess, one sister, Betty and one stepsister, Arlene. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00PM with a memorial service at 3:00PM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Burial will be private in New Jerusalem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to Friendship Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 10 Warwick Street, Boyertown, PA 19512. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on June 11, 2019