Leo Thomas Coleman
Leo Thomas Coleman, on September 26, 2020. Leo Coleman, age 28, passed peacefully from cancer at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville, where he received professional and loving care. Leo was the youngest of the nine children of Joni and Dennis Coleman. He loved his siblings, his twelve nieces and nephews, and anything tie-dyed. He was proud of achieving sobriety and his work in leadership with NA. Funeral services for Leo will be private, and kept small due to Covid. All others can view the service by going to Facebook.com/christ pottstown, on October 9, at 5:00. PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Another Day Clean, or to extend some generosity toward the next homeless person you meet. To contact Another Day Clean, write to adcrecoveryhomes@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
