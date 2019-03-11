|
Leon E. Beard, 86 years of age, loving husband of the late Evelyn J. (Longacre) Beard of 54 years, passed at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville Hospital, Phoenixville, PA on Friday evening March 8, 2019. Born in Spring City, PA on June 12, 1932, he was the son of the late Leon S. and Dorothy G. Beard. Leon was a graduate of Spring City High School, class of 1950. He worked at Spring City Knitting Mill both during high school and after high school graduation. Leon served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. On October 12, 1956, Leon married Evelyn J. Silfies and became a resident of Phoenixville until his passing. While still working at Spring City Knitting Company, Leon used the GI Bill to attend Cal Mar School of Barbering, in Philadelphia, PA. He retired from barbering in 1993 and immersed himself in family, church and community service. Leon enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. He was an avid gardener and shared the fruits of his bounty with friends and neighbors. He plowed snow from neighbor’s sidewalks and driveways, cut neighbor’s grass, felled neighbor’s trees and was always at the ready whenever needed. He enjoyed wood-working and the comradery of working at church with dearest friends and colleagues. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Phoenixville/Grace Crossing Community Church, Past Commander of American Legion Post 602 of Spring City, and 32nd Degree Mason of Phoenixville Lodge No. 75. He is survived by step-son Jeffrey R. Silfies, Pamela J. Trevisan, special friend Rosemary R. Emrich and extended loving families through the Baptist Church and longtime loving neighbors past and present. A special warm and enduring remembrance to the families: Mulhall, Jacobs, Nagy, Hersh, Asbaugh, Jennings, DelGoleto, Wickward, Sprague, Marziale, Maxwell, McDowell, Crane, Michael, Emrich and to the worderful nurses and doctors on staff at Seasons Hospice who so tenderly and personally attended to Leon’s needs as he approached and arrived at end of days. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Phoenixville/Grace Crossing Community Church, 248 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with viewing at 9:00 to 10:45 am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Morris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Leon Ellis Beard to the Grace Crossing Community Church, 248 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 12, 2019