Leon Dahms Endy, Age 90, of Gilbertsville, husband of Margaret Heimbach Endy, passed away on Sunday, 05/05/2019 in Frederick Living. Born in Boyertown he was the son of the late Raymond and Adeline (Dahms) Endy. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corp., Pottstown for 30 years. He was also employed by Doehler-Jarvis Casting, Pottstown, for four years. He was employed as a custodian for eight and one-half years by the Boyertown Area School District, retiring in 1992. He also worked in 1989 for the Harness House Division of Manhattan Inc., New Berlinville. Leon was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd, United Church of Christ, Boyertown. He was a member of the Bechtelsville Fire Co., Gilbertsville Fire Co., and the United Steel Workers of America. He is survived by wife, Margaret, and daughter, Sandra (Endy) Czapkewicz wife of Stanley Czapkewicz Jr. of Frederick, PA., and granddaughter Shelley Renee (Czapkewicz) Klingborg, wife of Lee Klingborg, West Haven, Utah and sister, Cynthia Eshbach. He was predeceased by four brothers: Raymond, Douglas, Merle and Laurence and one sister, Ruth Mutter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at Good Shepherd UCC, 35 West Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00AM at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made in Leon’s name to The Church of the Good Shepherd, United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 35 W. Phila. Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements by the Morrell Funeral Home, 124 W. Phila. Ave., Boyertown, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.morrellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 7, 2019