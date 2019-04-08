The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Bauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard Bauer Obituary
Leonard R. Bauer, 94, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was the widower of Jeanette (Reitnauer) Bauer. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward Bauer and the late Alice M (Tobin) Bauer.
Mr. Bauer was employed for over 40 years at BF Goodrich where he cured tires.
Leonard is survived by 2 daughters, Mary Bagenstose, widow of Daniel, and Jane Spade; 1 grandson, Todd Bagenstose, husband of Lisa; 1 granddaughter, Tammy, wife of Corey Smith and 5 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Quin, Hannah, Anneleise & Talia as well as a brother Victor Bauer.
He was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00am-11:00am with a memorial service on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Phila. Ave., Boyertown, PA. 19512. Burial will be private at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA. 17520.
Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. Boyertown, has been entrusted of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrell Funeral Home
Download Now