Leonard R. Bauer, 94, of Boyertown, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was the widower of Jeanette (Reitnauer) Bauer. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Edward Bauer and the late Alice M (Tobin) Bauer.
Mr. Bauer was employed for over 40 years at BF Goodrich where he cured tires.
Leonard is survived by 2 daughters, Mary Bagenstose, widow of Daniel, and Jane Spade; 1 grandson, Todd Bagenstose, husband of Lisa; 1 granddaughter, Tammy, wife of Corey Smith and 5 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Quin, Hannah, Anneleise & Talia as well as a brother Victor Bauer.
He was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10:00am-11:00am with a memorial service on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Phila. Ave., Boyertown, PA. 19512. Burial will be private at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Main St., East Petersburg, PA. 17520.
Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. Boyertown, has been entrusted of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 8, 2019