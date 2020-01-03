|
Leonard K. Clemens, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He is survived by his brother Kurt; his sister Sherry Reitnour-Consalvi; his three children, Anthony, Nicholas, and Shannon; and his ex-wife Peggy Wood. Visitation will be held at Shalkop-Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge St, Spring City, PA, on Mon, Jan 6, 6-8 PM. A burial ceremony will take place on Tue, Jan 7, at 11 AM at East Vincent Church of Christ Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 537 Kemp Road, Pottstown, PA at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 4, 2020