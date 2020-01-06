|
Leonard C. Keen, 94, of East Coventry, husband of Mary Anne (Pruyn) Keen for 72 years, passed away Thursday January 2, 2020 at the Phoenixville Hospital.
Born in Snowdenville, he was the son of the late Clarence D. and E. Elsie (Bealer) Keen.
Len served in the US Army Air Corp. during WWII. He enjoyed camping, boating and fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. Len also enjoyed square dancing, attending 17 National Square Dance Conventions with his wife, as well as Bowling at the Limerick Bowling Alley. A true handyman, he could fix anything. Len also delivered Meals on Wheels for 34 years.
Surviving along with his wife are two daughters Patricia Broady wife of Harry Bragg, and Diane Ferber wife of Jacques; one son Donald Keen husband of Penny; four grandchildren Jake and Ben Ferber, Andrew Keen husband of Trista, and Alison Keen Ziegler wife of Doug; five great grandchildren Brooke, Quinn, and Olivia Ziegler; Sadie and Hogan Keen; one brother Robert M. Keen.
Along with his parents, Len was predeceased by his sister Pearl Keen Dunlap.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468. Burial will follow at Parkerford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:45 AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's memory to Meals on Wheels of Chester County, 404 Willow Brook Ln., West Chester, PA 19382 or online at https://mowcc.org
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 6, 2020