|
|
LeRoy “Bud” Funk, age 101, a longtime resident of Lansdale, and more recently of Punta Gorda FL, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019. Born in Souderton, PA, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Estella Funk. He is survived by his beloved wife Sandra J. (nee. Smith) Funk. In addition to his parents he was sadly preceded by his 1st wife, the beloved Gertrude (nee. Nolen) Funk who passed away at a young age from cancer. Mr. Funk served his country honorably with the United States Army, fighting in some of the most infamous battles of WWII. After coming home from the war he worked at Merck, Sharpe and Dohme as a Plumber and Pipefitter. During his free time he enjoyed rooting for the Philadelphia sports teams, bowling and playing golf. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, the Knights of Coulmbus, eventually becoming a fourth degree, and also served on the Lansdale Board of Health. Surviving are his loving children, Lawrence (Linda) Funk of Spring Mount, Marie Molinari (the late Joseph) of Lansdale and Christine Funk of Florida, step-children, Kimberly Moore and Robert Heebner, grandchildren, David Molinari, Scott, Terry and Michael Funk, Cassie Moore, Nicholas, Jordan and Cody Heebner as well as great granchildren, Aiden, Lucas, Brady and Sam Funk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave., Lansdale, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in Church prior to Mass. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements are by Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in The Mercury on July 13, 2019