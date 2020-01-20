The Mercury Obituaries
Leslie Betz Obituary
Leslie L. Betz, 49, wife of Stephen Betz III of Mill St., Boyertown, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown she is the daughter of Kenneth “Butch” and Berdine (Eroh) Freese Sr. Leslie was employed as an office manager by the R&M Equipment Company. Surviving are two brothers; Kenneth Freese Jr. and Matthew Freese and a sister Jodi Fries. A Memorial Service will be held at 11A.M. Friday, January 24th, 2020 at First Church of the Brethren, 371 N York St., Pottstown. Relatives and friends may call Friday morning from 9 A.M to 11 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Leslie L. Betz Scholarship Fund which will be used for any student in Pottstown Sr. High School that is furthering their medical career. The donations are to be made out to Berdine Freese and sent to 233 Estate Road, Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 21, 2020
