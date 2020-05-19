Lilah J. Eaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lilah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lilah J. Eaton, 90, passed away on May 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora, MS. Mrs. Lilah was born on December 20, 1929, in Center Square, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late F. W. and Edna Swartz Harpel. She worked as a Department Head for Sunset Manufacturing for 15 years. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church in Montpelier, MS. She was an avid quilter. Being a very hands on person, she enjoyed playing games with her family and working word puzzles. She loved being outdoors and growing lots of flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She married A. J. Eaton on December 11, 1954 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and he predeceased her on March 25, 2016. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryll Sullivan and a son, Allen J. Eaton. The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date with Reverend Harold Robinson officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her son-in-law: John Sullivan of Mantee, four grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Health Care Foundation, 1016 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. The family asks that you designate your gifts to the NICU Patient Fund. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved