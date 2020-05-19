Mrs. Lilah J. Eaton, 90, passed away on May 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora, MS. Mrs. Lilah was born on December 20, 1929, in Center Square, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late F. W. and Edna Swartz Harpel. She worked as a Department Head for Sunset Manufacturing for 15 years. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church in Montpelier, MS. She was an avid quilter. Being a very hands on person, she enjoyed playing games with her family and working word puzzles. She loved being outdoors and growing lots of flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She married A. J. Eaton on December 11, 1954 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and he predeceased her on March 25, 2016. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryll Sullivan and a son, Allen J. Eaton. The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date with Reverend Harold Robinson officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her son-in-law: John Sullivan of Mantee, four grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Health Care Foundation, 1016 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. The family asks that you designate your gifts to the NICU Patient Fund. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury from May 19 to May 20, 2020.